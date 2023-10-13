Cong discusses probable candidates for MP, Telangana in CEC meet

New Delhi: The Congress leadership on Friday discussed its probable candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and is likely to announce its first list of nominees on October 15.

The party’s Central Election Committee held separate meetings on the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana scheduled for November 17 and 30 respectively.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired the meetings and Rahul Gandhi attended them.

The meeting on the Madhya Pradesh polls was also attended by AICC general secretary in-charge for the state Randeep Surjewala and former chief minister Kamal Nath.

In the Telangana meeting, state party president Revanth Reddy and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal were present.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “The unholy nexus between BRS, BJP and AIMIM needs to be defeated in Telangana to usher all-around progress and unhindered welfare. People of Telangana know that it is only and only the Congress party which can bring the much-needed change in their lives. Today, the Central Election Committee discussed the strategy for Assembly Elections in Telangana.”

“In Madhya Pradesh, youth, women, Dalits, tribals and backward classes are going to get justice in a few days. There will be a complete stop to the BJP’s injustice, atrocities and corrupt misgovernance of the last 18 years,” the Congress chief said in another post in Hindi on X.

“This time the public will not allow the formation of an undemocratic BJP government in Madhya Pradesh through the back door,” Kharge also said while sharing pictures of the CEC meeting.

“This time the traitors will get a befitting reply. The Congress party is moving towards a full majority,” he claimed while noting that an important meeting of the Central Election Committee was held regarding Madhya Pradesh.

After the meeting, AICC general secretary in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Surjewala said the party was taking steps towards victory in Madhya Pradesh.

“The people of Madhya Pradesh are very angry, many scams of the BJP government are coming to light. Today itself a tribal scam worth Rs 10 crore has come to light in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

“On the first day of Navratri, the first list will be released,” Surjewala said when asked when the names of the party candidates will be announced.

Kamal Nath said the party panel has discussed the names of candidates in about 60 seats and that it will meet again.

“A meeting of the screening committee will be held immediately after this. Only then will we finalise the list…we can announce our list on 15th (October) and the more discussion the better, because a lot of new things emerge,” he said.

Surjewala said the party is heading to a victory in Madhya Pradesh.

“There are two examples in front of you one is of BJP’s high-handedness, BJP’s nervousness and hesitation and the other is of Congress’ self-confidence. The self-confidence that is there is due to the blessings of the 8.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Corruption, scams and such controversies are coming to light every day in Madhya Pradesh and even today a tribal scam of Rs 10 crore has come to light, he claimed.

“The budget of the tribals of Madhya Pradesh has been eaten away, the BJP has eaten up crores of rupees…. We are not saying this, their audit reports which have been released today are saying this. In Madhya Pradesh, political people of BJP and their officials were embezzling crores of rupees from the budget of tribals by making fake bills.

“On one side is the false promises made by the BJP and on the other side the Congress led by Kamal Nath is promising to cancel all fake FIRs, 100 units of free power and half rate for another 100 units, Rs 1500 pension to women…,” Surjewala said.

To a question on the BJP terming the Congress promises false, Kamal Nath said that today the people of Madhya Pradesh have understood their false promises and 20,000 false announcements, that is why they are upset.

The people of Madhya Pradesh are now tired of false promises and false announcements, and they are waiting for relief, he added.