Cong has always been an appalling party for me: Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: Asserting that she has a “glorious right-wing personality”, Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday accused the Congress of supporting nepotism and specifically targeted its leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

The actor, fielded by the BJP for the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, also said the Congress has “always been an appalling party for me”.

She said the opposition party represents something she has long fought against in her film career.

“The Congress has always been an appalling party for me. The nepotism in the party has been hugely problematic for me because I was a target of the same system in my (film) industry. I had condemned it openly, I fought against it. Something that was exploiting me… Nepotism, groupism, dynastic politics… I despise this party,” Ranaut said at the Times Now Summit 2024 – India Unstoppable event here.

“Nepo kids,” the “Queen” star said when she was asked to describe the Gandhi siblings in one line.