Cong MLC Hariprasad is an anti-national, not a Hindu: Karnataka BJP MLA

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP MLA from Udupi, Yashpal Suvarna, on Wednesday alleged that Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad is an “anti-national” and not a “Hindu”.

He said that if there is anyone who is pushed to the corner in the Congress it is Hariprasad.

Earlier, Hariprasad had questioned the religion of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“He has been sidelined and does not have any moral authority to speak on Ram Mandir. The call has been given for Ram bhakts and patriots only. Anti-nationals should not visit Ram Mandir. Hariprasad is an anti-national. His statements should not be taken seriously,” Suvarna said.

He said that the anti-India mindset of Congress is also responsible for the incident like Godhra.

“Hariprasad had issued statements with mindset of a Pakistani. The devotees will be protected by Lord Ram, Hanuman and Laxman. We don’t need police or military,” Suvarna said.

Earlier, Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad had said that Godhra-like incident is likely to be repeated in Karnataka and urged the state government to ensure security of those who travel to Ayodhya in coming days.

“As per available information, Godhra-like incident can take place in Karnataka. The government should provide security to those who are travelling to Ayodhya. There should be high vigil in Karnataka state. There are attempts to orchestrate a Godhra-like incident in Karnataka. The security must be tightened. We can’t wish to see a development similar to Godhra here,” Hariprasad had said.

He said that the Ram Mandir inauguration was not a religious programme but has now become a political one. “If this would have been a religious event, all of us would have attended it. The inauguration of Ram Mandir is being done by any religious guru but it is done by Vishwa Guru,” he said indirectly referring to PM Modi.

“We don’t know the religion of Vishwa Guru and Home Minister Amit Shah as of now,” he said.