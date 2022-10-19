Cong prez poll: Party’s Karnataka unit celebrates Kharge’s win

Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of Congress on Wednesday celebrated the victory of veteran party leader from the state, Mallikarjun Kharge, in the Congress presidential election — polling for which was held on October 17.

Kharge’s contender for the top Congress post was fellow party leader Shashi Tharoor — an MP from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

Hundreds of party workers who gathered at the office of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) after the announce of October 17 poll result, burst crackers, distributed sweets and cheered Kharge’s win.

Karnataka unit Congress president D.K. Shivakumar who led the celebrations, said: “It is a matter of honour that after late Nijalingappa, yet another veteran leader was selected for the coveted position.”

“Throughout his political career of five decades, Kharge has been an MLA, minister, KPCC president, parliamentarian, union minister and Opposition leader,” he said.

Unlike BJP which has given away all highest positions to the individuals from Gujarat, Congress has ensured democracy, he said.

“Mallikarjun Kharge is not a state leader… he is a national leader. Our state will get a huge strength in the backdrop of his selection to the highest position in the party,” he said, adding: “A big message has also been sent to the nation.”

Siddaramaiah, Opposition leader, said Kharge has the talent and experience and this will lead the party on the path of victory.

“The selection of Kharge is a matter of pride for the people of Karnataka,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders in Karnataka have submitted that the party’s mood that is upbeat in the backdrop of “success of Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi has received a shot in the arm with the election of Kharge as the party’s national president”.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said Kharge has vast political experience. “Let the party benefit from his experience,” he said.