Cong slams Centre on reports of ‘Gadar 2’ screening in Parliament

New Delhi: Reacting to news reports that BJP MP starrer movie ‘Gadar 2’ will be premiered in the new Parliament building, the Congress on Friday said that the ‘Vishwaguru’ is now reducing Indian democracy to a theatre of the absurd.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “After turning politics into a spectacle in ‘New India’, the self-styled Vishwaguru is now reducing Indian democracy to a Theatre Of The Absurd — TOTA— that too in the new Parliament.”

— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 25, 2023

He said that this film features a BJP MP in the lead role, who failed to settle his dues of Rs 56 crore with the Bank of Baroda, which withdrew its action in less than 24 hours.

“An MP, who has a remarkable record of absence from attending Parliament. The depths to which our democracy is sinking every passing day is an absolute shame,” Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said, attaching a news report.

The news report claimed that Gadar-2 which is having a dream run at the boxoffice will also be shown for three day in the new Parliament Building from August 25 onwards.