Cong slams Centre on reports of ‘Gadar 2’ screening in Parliament

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 4:54 pm IST
Gadar 2 star cast remunerations revealed: Check out the details
Gadar 2 (Instagram)

New Delhi: Reacting to news reports that BJP MP starrer movie ‘Gadar 2’ will be premiered in the new Parliament building, the Congress on Friday said that the ‘Vishwaguru’ is now reducing Indian democracy to a theatre of the absurd.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “After turning politics into a spectacle in ‘New India’, the self-styled Vishwaguru is now reducing Indian democracy to a Theatre Of The Absurd — TOTA— that too in the new Parliament.”

He said that this film features a BJP MP in the lead role, who failed to settle his dues of Rs 56 crore with the Bank of Baroda, which withdrew its action in less than 24 hours.

MS Education Academy

“An MP, who has a remarkable record of absence from attending Parliament. The depths to which our democracy is sinking every passing day is an absolute shame,” Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said, attaching a news report.

The news report claimed that Gadar-2 which is having a dream run at the boxoffice will also be shown for three day in the new Parliament Building from August 25 onwards.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 4:54 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button