Congress’ Almas Khan condemns detention of INDIA bloc MPs

Almas Khan strongly condemned the detention of INDIA bloc MPs in the national capital.

Referring to the deletion of over 1 lakh votes in Karnataka and a staggering 58 lakh votes in Bihar, he said that when senior Congress leaders including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other opposition MPs question such grave irregularities, the government’s response should be accountability — not arrests.

“In the world’s largest democracy, the vote is the people’s greatest power. Stealing it is the murder of democracy,” Khan stated. He criticised the Election Commission for allegedly succumbing to central pressure and remaining silent, calling it a betrayal of its constitutional duty.

He demanded that the Election Commission immediately clarify the facts, act transparently, and safeguard the people’s voting rights without bias.

Recalling Rahul Gandhi’s call for a nationwide protest against vote theft, Khan urged citizens to join the movement.

“Your vote is your future. If you want to protect it, raise your voice now,” he appealed.

He urged people to give missed call on 9650003420.