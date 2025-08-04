Congress aspirants grow for Jubilee Hills, D Nagender joins race

Hyderabad: The race for a Congress ticket in the anticipated by-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency is intensifying, with more leaders expressing interest.

Khairatabad MLA D. Nagender has now staked his claim for the Jubilee Hills seat. He reportedly assured the party high command that if by-elections are held, he would secure a win for Congress not only from Jubilee Hills but also from Khairatabad, if needed.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision on the fate of 10 MLAs who defected from Congress, political developments have picked up pace. If the Assembly Speaker takes action based on the ruling, by-elections could be held in 10 constituencies, including Khairatabad.

Anticipating this, Nagender has communicated through senior leaders, that he is ready to shift to Jubilee Hills and retain his Assembly membership by contesting from there. He also assured that Congress would win both seats if he is given the Jubilee Hills ticket.