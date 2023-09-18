Congress’ assurances impossible to implement in Telangana: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao responded to the six guarantees announced by the Congress on Sunday stating that their assurances were impossible to implement in the state.

After Sonia Gandhi made the announcement, several BRS leaders said that people in Telangana would not believe in the false assurances given by the grand old party.

Also Read After announcing poll guarantees in Telangana, Sonia and Rahul back in Delhi

“The public meeting of the Congress was nothing but self-deception and blaming others with lies and distorting the history,” Harish Rao said.

“Leave alone Congress’ guarantees, there is no guarantee that the Congress will get votes,” he added.

Alleging that the promises made by Congress were false, the minister said that several guarantees were copied from the schemes being implemented by the BRS government in the state.

Stating that Congress failed to implement its assurances in Karnataka, Harish Rao asked if the party is ready to implement Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima in other states.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s comments that BRS and BJP support each other, Harish Rao said that the BRS never supported the BJP in polls.

“No Congress leader in the state faced ED raids so far. ED conducts raids only against the BRS leaders,” he said.

He also wondered why the BJP government was not taking further action in the National Herald case and irregularities in the companies owned by Robert Vadra.

Congress is actually Scamgress, says Harish

Alleging that thousands of scams took place during Congress’s rule, Harish Rao said that the party has introduced a scam culture in the country.

“Thousands of youths sacrificed their lives and achieved Telangana. Telangana was not formed at the mercy of others,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BRS on their X handle posted old videos of Revanth Reddy where the former TDP leader described Sonia Gandhi as ‘bali devata’ and Rahul Gandhi as ‘pappu’.

“Congress means corruption…! Listen to TPCC President Revanth Reddy speak about the number of scams that the Congress has done,” the BRS said.