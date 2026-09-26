Congress attacks EC, SC over failure to return to power: BJP MP

Bhubaneswar: BJP MP Sambit Patra on Saturday, September 26, accused the Congress and its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, of targeting constitutional institutions for political gains and undermining their credibility.

Patra was speaking after the Election Commission issued a statement saying orders related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were issued with the approval of all three election commissioners.

The poll panel also said changes to Form 6, used for adding names to electoral rolls, had been upheld by the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, the Lok Sabha MP from Puri said the EC statement had “made a clear distinction between truth and falsehood”.

“Today’s EC press release has made a clear distinction between truth and falsehood. ‘Doodh ka doodh, pani ka pani’. The Congress and its leader have been exposed. The Congress has stooped to such a low level that it does not hesitate to defame the institutions for political gain,” Patra said.

He alleged that the Congress had targeted several institutions since 2014.

“No other political party has attacked the Indian Army and raised questions on the surgical strike and Operation Sindoor. The Congress and some of its allied parties have attacked the Indian defence forces. They have also attacked judges of the Supreme Court and even called them puppets,” he said.

Patra accused Rahul Gandhi of targeting the Election Commission and Supreme Court because he had been unable to come to power.

“Today, on the last page of the public statement issued by the Election Commission, there is a picture showing all three commissioners seated together,” he said.

Patra said the EC statement established that the SIR was conducted with the signatures and consensus of all three election commissioners.

He also said the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of the SIR.

On the matter allegedly being taken to the Cabinet Secretary, Patra said it was not a policy issue.

“The manner in which the Congress has attempted to launch an attack clearly demonstrates a lack of maturity, as well as a nefarious design to undermine the Constitution,” he said.

Patra said the allegations were directed against both the EC and the BJP.

“As a political party, it is our duty to reach the truth to the people,” he said.