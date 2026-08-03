‘Congress cheated us,’ says Khammam man who attempted suicide

Hyderabad: The job aspirant from Khammam, who attempted suicide on Sunday, August 2, has accused the Congress government of cheating the youth over jobs.

Gaddam Venu Kumar hails from New Lakshmipuram village in Mudigonda, which falls under Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka’s Madhira Assembly constituency. He made the accusation on Monday, August 3, when former Telangana transport minister Puvada Ajay Kumar and other Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders visited him at the hospital.

Narrating his ordeal to the BRS leaders. Kumar said, ” The Congress promised 2 lakh jobs in a year, but there is a big difference between their election manifesto and what they are implementing.”

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The man said that he understands that creating 2 lakh jobs a year is a difficult task. “However, they could have created at least 20,000 jobs. I want a government job so that I can take care of my parents and myself,” Kumar said. He claimed that his mother is specially abled and his father is unwell.

He added that there is no hope for him despite the announcement of vacancies in the police department.

The man also said that he had previously applied for a house under the Indiramma housing scheme; however, there is no update regarding the application status.