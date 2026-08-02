Khammam man attempts suicide over delayed govt job notifications

Hyderabad: A young man seeking employment tried to die by suicide by consuming rat poison in Telangana’s Khammam district on Saturday, August 1.

Gaddam Venu Kumar hails from New Lakshmipuram village in Mudigonda, which falls under Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka’s Madhira Assembly constituency.

Before consuming the poison, he wrote a three-page note blaming the government’s failure to issue timely recruitment notifications as the reason for his attempted suicide.

The letter states that the delay has deprived him and several like him of valuable years.

“For the past six years, I have been preparing for state-level Group examinations. In 2018 (when the Bharat Rashtra Samithi was in power), the government released a job calendar and announced Group-I recruitments, but the vacancies were never filled. Instead, it was halted with assurances that jobs would be filled later,” the letter reads.

The letter reads that during the 2023 Telangana Election campaign, the Congress party had promised to issue timely notifications if voted to power. But this was also not fulfilled.

“If there was at least one notification every year, candidates would have had one examination annually. Instead, they are issued only once every two or three years. Or worse, once every five years, often around elections,” read the letter.

Kumar said that waiting for such a long period, and if unable to clear the exam, the candidate has to wait again, majorly impacts their mental health.

“If a candidate fails, they must wait another five years or maybe more. By then, precious years are lost,” read the letter.

Kumar said he had aspired to secure a government job since childhood and had been preparing for the Group recruitment examinations for several years. He wrote that his mother was mentally ill, the family did not own a house, and they had not been sanctioned an Indiramma house.

The letter ends with emotional poetic lines:

చివరగా…!

కనులనిండా కలలతోనే కలతడా

కన్నీళ్ళు ఊటలవుతుంటే గుండెలు నిండా

గమ్యాన్ని చేరే సరికి వయసు మళ్ళి పోవు

నేను తీరం చేరు లోపే సత్యం విలపిస్తోంది మిత్రమా

కలలా! కల నిజమా?

కలలనిచ్చే వయసు కా దిదిరా

Which loosly translates to:

With my eyes filled with dreams, I kept walking.

As tears turned into streams, my heart overflowed with sorrow.

By the time one reaches the destination, youth never returns.

Before I could reach the shore, truth itself was left weeping, my friend.

Is it a dream? Or has the dream become reality?

This is not an age that merely gifts us dreams.

This will remain as a poem of my dreams.