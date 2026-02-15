Congress committing anarchy to win in hung municipalities: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, on Sunday, February 15, accused the ruling Congress in Telangana of committing anarchy to come to power in 34 municipalities that returned hung verdicts in last week’s civic elections.

He alleged that the ruling Congress is resorting to actions like kidnapping and luring corporators and councillors, sending police door-to-door, and using goons.

Rama Rao was talking to media persons after participating in Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti celebrations at the party headquarters Telangana Bhavan.

Chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of municipalities, and mayor and deputy mayors of municipal corporations that went to polls last week are set to be elected by newly-elected councillors and corporators on Monday.

On BRS extending support to the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Kothagudem municipality, Rama Rao said the decision was taken keeping in view the interests of workers of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

KTR said that their goal is to stop the exploitation taking place in Singareni. He accused both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress of being partners in the exploitation of Singareni and acting in a way that damages the organisation.

He said that CPI and Congress are already in an alliance and it is not surprising that they are sharing the post of Mayor in Kothagudem.

However, KTR added that he does not know why an organisation affiliated to CPI like the All India Trade Union Congress also accepted this alliance.

He said that he cannot say what pressures were at work behind it. KTR added that regardless of who comes together or not, BRS will fight for the interests of the Singareni organisation and the rights of workers in the future, as it fought in the past.

The BRS leader said former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) brought the slogan “Our kingdom should be in our herds” into practice and did justice to the self-respect of the tribals.

He recalled that 3,146 new gram panchayats have been formed, giving priority to tribal Gudas, Koya Gudas and Lambada Thandas, and thousands of tribal youth have been provided opportunities as sarpanches and ward members.

He said that nearly 30,000 ward members have emerged from tribal communities. He also added that the BRS government protected the land rights of tribals by granting pattas on about four-and-a-half lakh acres of uncultivated lands in a single day.