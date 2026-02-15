Nene Raja Nene Mantri: CM Revanth clarifies, confident of winning

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday, February 15, clarified his comment “Nene Raja Nene Mantri” (I am the king and minister), which he made recently during a visit to Delhi and said that his words were distorted by the Opposition.

Addressing the Sant Sevalal Maharaj birth anniversary celebrations in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said that he had made the comment as the Chief Minister and Municipal Minister of Telangana, meaning he would take responsibility for the outcome of the municipal elections.

“Opposition leaders are not digesting the Congress victory and are not ready to accept the ground reality in the state politics. I never behaved like a ruler, but instead as a servant to the people. I will be active for the next 20 years and serve people,” the CM said.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) had reacted to the CM’s comment, saying, “Have we not seen many such people before? There was Tughlaq and many others like him. Such ‘mad Tughlaqs’ come and go; no one is permanent. Many who thought ‘I alone am the king and the minister’ have been blown away by the winds of time.”

At Sunday’s event, Revanth Reddy also claimed that the Congress party would secure 85 to 90 per cent of municipalities and municipal corporations in the recently concluded elections.

However, official data shows that while Congress has made a huge sweep, it is not as drastic as the CM’s claim.

The ruling party ended up securing 1,537 out of 2,996 wards, or about 51.3 per cent of the total wards. The BRS only managed to secure roughly half of Congress’s tally, with 781 wards. Meanwhile BJP made an impressive dent with 336 wards, even securing an unprecedented victory with two municipal corporations (Karimnagar and Nizamabad).

Additionally, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) picked up 70 wards while Independents accounted for 183 seats.

Congress was also close to winning five out of seven municipal corporations, that is, Mancherial, Ramagundam, Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda.

It also saw a sweeping victory in some pockets, such as in Adilabad and Nizamabad district municipalities. In central Telangana, it dominated Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Khammam districts. Southern districts, including Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy, also saw Congress victories.

The party won all 15 seats in the Dharmapuri municipality and all 16 seats in Kosgi. It also secured complete victories in Kollapur (16 seats) and Nagarkurnool (18 seats).