Congress compromised with interests of Himachal: Nadda

Shimla: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday said the Congress has compromised with the interests of Himachal Pradesh whereas the saffron party has not only safeguarded the interests but also provided developmental projects and incentives to the state.

Speaking at the “Abhinandan Samaroh” here, his first visit after the BJP’s victory in four states in the recently concluded Assembly polls, Nadda said this was not just his honour but a regard of every party worker who worked to strengthen the party’s base in the country.

He said the feat was possible due to the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who ensured that the country regains its lost pride and glory and every one can live with dignity and pride.

He said it was the Prime Minister who ensured the weaker sections of society and those deprived of welfare benefits get their dues that ensured the BJP victory in four states. He said it was after 38 years that any government succeeded in repeating its government in Uttar Pradesh.

Nadda, who belongs to Himachal Pradesh, said the Congress lost its security deposit in a stunning 389 of the 399 seats it contested in the just concluded Uttar Pradesh. It was for the first time that any government succeeded in repeating its government in Uttarakhand.

Nadda said nine food parks of multinational companies have been established and the state has emerged as a pharmaceutical hub with 12 companies exporting products worldwide.

He said the status of special category state was also restored by Prime Minister Modi and accepted various demands like restoring financial assistance for development projects in the ratio of 90:10.

The BJP chief said on the completion of four-year tenure of the state government, Modi laid foundation stones and dedicated projects of Rs 11,500 crore.

He said projects such as IIM and AIIMS were sanctioned to the state during the BJP’s tenure in the Centre.

Appreciating the efforts of the government headed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Nadda said 9.37 lakh farmers were being provided Rs 6,000 per year under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna.

He said Rs 194 crore were provided by the Union government for the Smart City Project for Shimla, whereas Rs 190 crore were provided by the state.

Chief Minister Thakur said it was only the BJP where a common party worker could rise to the topmost position in the party, whereas all other political parties are headed by families.

Thakur said the Prime Minister also consider Himachal Pradesh his second home and was always considerate towards the developmental demands of the state.

The Chief Minister said the Union government has provided a special assistance of Rs 800 crore to the state so that the pace of development goes uninterrupted.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said by winning all the four states under the able leadership of Nadda would surely win in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as well.

He appreciated the efforts of the state in pioneering the country in achieving the target of cent per cent vaccination of the population in eligible age groups.