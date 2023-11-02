Congress ‘cut, commission, corruption’ party: Amit Shah

Karnal (Haryana): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday targeted the Congress by describing it as a party of “cut, commission and corruption” and also slammed the INDIA alliance, saying the opposition parties have joined hands to serve their own interests.

The BJP, on the other hand, works for the welfare of the people, he said.

Addressing the “Antyodaya Sammelan” programme organized by the Haryana government here, Shah also congratulated the Manohar Lal Khattar dispensation for carrying out an overall development of the state and said it ended corruption and improved the law and order situation in the last nine years.

With Lok Sabha and Haryana Assembly polls due next year, Shah also appealed to people to make the BJP victorious on all the seats in the state.

He accused Congress of indulging in appeasement and caste-based politics. “The Congress is a party of cut, commission and corruption. The party’s hand (election symbol) is not with the people of Haryana,” the Union home minister alleged.

Shah slammed Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda, saying, “I want to ask Hooda ji whether the development which took place in the last nine years (under BJP) is visible or if (your) eyes are still shut.”

Terming the INDIA coalition a “ghamandiya” (arrogant) alliance, Shah alleged that all the 27 constituents of the opposition bloc are “parivarvadis” (dynasts).

“All the 27 outfits are ‘parivarvadis’. Some have to adjust their son, some have to make their son prime minister, some have to save their son from agencies while some have to make their son chief minister. Some have to become Madam’s loyalists. Can these parties do any good for the people?” Shah asked.

He also targeted the Congress over the Ram Temple issue.

For decades after Independence, the Congress kept the Ram Temple issue hanging and hindered its construction in Ayodhya, he alleged. “Should the Ram Temple have been built in Ayodhya on time or not,” he asked the gathering. Shah said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who laid the foundation of the temple.

On January 22, an idol of Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the huge temple, he said, adding Modi ji will also attend the “pran pratistha” ceremony.

At the event here, Shah, in the presence of Chief Minister Khattar and others, launched five schemes for the ‘Antyodaya’ families.

Several Haryana ministers, Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, and state BJP chief Nayab Singh Saini were among those present at the event in Karnal, which is also CM’s home constituency. However, no one from BJP’s ally JJP was present.

Shah said the government has been carrying forward the ‘Antyodaya’ welfare policy based on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s vision. ‘Antyodaya’ means the welfare of the people from the bottom of the pyramid.

Shah also attacked the previous governments headed by Congress’ Hooda and INLD’s O P Chautala. “What you (Hooda) had done? You gave the rule of fear, corruption and hunger,” Shah said.

“When Hooda came, there was massive corruption. There was an auction of Haryana land to serve ‘damad’ (referring to Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra),” he alleged.

When Chautala came, the law and order situation turned bad, he said.

Both of them had indulged in corruption in government recruitments during their respective regimes, he alleged.

However, the BJP government in Haryana gave jobs to people on merit and without any money, he said.

Shah also accused Hooda and Chautala of indulging in developing their own districts.

But the BJP government carried out development across the state, he added. Sharpening his attack on Hooda, Shah said from “darbaris” (courtiers), “damad” and “dealers” government, the BJP regime has made Haryana a developed state.

Attacking the Congress, he said during the Congress-led UPA regime, there used to be attacks from Pakistan every day.

“‘Aaliya maliya jamaliya’ (referring to infiltrators) from Pakistan used to carry out bomb blasts on a frequent basis,” he said.

During Modi’s rule, Pakistan committed mistakes in Uri and Pulwama, he said. “But they forgot that it was not the Congress government, it was the BJP government. It was not ‘Mauni Baba’ Manmohan Singh, but Narendra Modi who is the PM.

“Within 10 days, surgical and air strikes were carried out in Pakistan to teach a lesson to terrorists,” he said. The Modi government abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, said Shah.

“Rahul ‘Baba’ used to say that there would be ‘khoon ki nadiyan’ (bloodbath) if Article 370 is abrogated. Leave aside bloodbath, no one has a dare to throw a stone. It is a Modi government and it secured the boundaries of the country,” he said.

Shah also inaugurated new schemes initiated by the Haryana government for ‘Antyodaya’ families’ upliftment. The schemes launched by Shah included the ‘Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra’ scheme.

According to officials, under this scheme, members of families with an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh who are over 60 years of age will be taken for pilgrimages to Ayodhya, Varanasi, and other sacred places.

The state government will bear all the expenses for their travel.

Shah also listed various initiatives and schemes of the Narendra Modi government on this occasion.

Asking people to vote for the BJP in the next general elections and make Narendra Modi the country’s Prime Minister again, Shah attacked the Congress, saying it can neither develop Haryana nor the country.

Both Modi and Khattar governments have left no stone unturned to take the country and state ahead, he said.

Under Modi’s leadership, seven IITs, seven IIMs, 15 AIIMS, 390 universities, 700 medical colleges and 54,000 km national highways were built, said Shah.

The Union home minister said in Haryana, the Khattar government built 77 new colleges, 13 universities, eight medical colleges, two new airports, 16 new hospitals and 28,000 km road length was built.