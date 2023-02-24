Congress decides not to hold elections to CWC

Congress is holding its 85th plenary session in Raipur

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Raipur: The steering committee of the Congress on Friday decided not to hold elections to the CWC, and the party president was authorised to constitute it.

The Congress has said that about 45 leaders spoke on the Congress Working Committee (CWC) election issue, and the consensus was taken.

Party’s General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh said, “Unanimous decision was taken to authorise Congress president to constitute the new CWC.”

The Congress is holding its 85th plenary session in Raipur.

