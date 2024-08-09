Congress’ Feroz Khan slams Akbaruddin over ‘friendship’ with Revanth remarks

Hyderabad: Congress leader Mohammed Feroz Khan criticized the Owaisi brothers following AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s statement in the Assembly budget session, which concluded on August 2, where he referred to chief minister Revanth Reddy as his ‘best friend’

In an interview, Feroz Khan criticized Akbaruddin, calling him a “true Hyderabadi” and highlighting the tendency of people to claim relationships with wealthy and powerful individuals.

Feroz Khan remarked, “Koie bhi paisa wala aaye toh humara dost, koie bhi powerful aaye toh humara relative hai bolte, tum bhi same,” which translates to, “We see someone with money and introduce them as our friends, and if they are powerful, we call them our relatives; you are the same.”

He questioned the authenticity of this “claimed friendship.“

“I grew up in Himayat Nagar, just like them. I’ve seen them in school, college, and in politics. So where is this new friendship coming from?” He demanded that Akbaruddin show pictures of him and Revanth Reddy during any events, dinners, or festivities.

Feroz Khan urged the Owaisi brothers to stop their “drama,” asserting that “no one takes them seriously.”

He likened the Owaisi duo to a chameleon that changes colours after climbing trees or stones, saying, “Tum jhaad par chadne se pehle hi hare ho jaate ho,” meaning, “You turn green before even climbing the tree.”

He also questioned the Owaisi brothers’ friendship with KCR, asking, “What happened to your 10 years of friendship with KCR? You abandoned him within a week and are now in cahoots with Revanth Reddy.”

He further described them as “someone who sucks the juice out of a fruit and then throws it away. Now, they are after Revanth Reddy, but Revanth is a visionary who shows them the fruit without letting them suck it dry.”

“Tum aur tumhara bhai kisi ke dost nahi ho sakte, jo bhi power mein rehta uske dost rehte tum log,” which translates to, “You and your brother cannot be anyone’s friends; you are only friends with those who are in power.”