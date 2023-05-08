Congress files complaint against Karnataka BJP candidate for ‘threat to kill Kharge’

Panaji: The Congress in Goa on Monday filed a complaint against BJP candidate Manikanta Rathod from Karnataka for the alleged plot to assassinate Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and his family.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar along with other office bearers filed the complaint at the Panaji police station.

Patkar speaking to reporters, alleged that a conspiracy to kill Kharge and his family was hatched by the BJP candidate from Chittapur seat Manikanta Rathod, who was heard purportedly saying so in Kannada in an audio clip.

“The BJP leader has clearly said in the audio tape that he will kill Mallikarjun Kharge and his family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Election Commission are mum on this issue. We have filed a complaint and have demanded to register a FIR and probe the case,” Patkar said.

Stating that the government has failed to take action against Rathod, Patkar questioned whether “we are in a democracy”.

“This is an open threat to our leader. There are several cases against Rathod. Such a person has been given a ticket by the BJP and despite his threat to our leader, no action has been taken against him,” Patkar said.

“The murder plot is very clear from the audio recording of BJP candidate from Chittapur, Shri Manikanta Rathod, who also happens to be the ‘Blue Eyed Boy’ of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri Basavaraj Bommai,” the complaint stated.

“There is a designed hatred, towards the tall leader of the country Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, on part of the BJP leadership, and that the BJP is unable to digest the fact, that having been born in a Dalit family to a factory labourer, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge has risen from the post of block Congress president to be the president of the Indian National Congress,” it said.

“The BJP leaders are openly plotting the assassination of Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife and the entire family, and that, the frustration and desperation of the BJP and its leadership has now reached dangerous proportions,” the complaint stated.