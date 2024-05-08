Congress files EC complaint against PM Modi’s Karimnagar speech

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the Congress party filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Karimnagar on Wednesday, May 8, for making “wild and baseless allegations against the Congress and verbally attacking its leaders,” which according to the party violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

“He alleged that the Congress party and its leadership insulted former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao which is far from the truth. He also made allegations that the Congress party had not initiated any action about the collapse of the ‘Medigadda’ barrage of the Kaleswaram project after its coming to power. The Congress government after coming to power on 7th December, 2024 a vigilance enquiry is ordered. The CM and other ministers personally visited the spot to make an on-the-spot assessment,” AICC member G Niranjan said, in his complaint.

Niranjan said that the PM also made allegations that the Congress party had not initiated any action with regard to the collapse of the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleswaram project after it came to power.

He said that the Congress government requested the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) to suggest a future course of action in this regard.

“The National Dam Safety Authority on the state government’s request deputed a team to assess the actual damage and suggest the revival measures. According to the reports, this team submitted its interim report yesterday, which also appeared in the press. The state government also appointed a commission headed by the retired Supreme Court Judge Hon’ble Sri Pinaki Chandra Ghose to enquire into the all details of lapses in the construction of the Kaleswaram project. The Hon’ble Judge Sri Pinaki Chandra Ghose yesterday personally visited the “Medigadda project. Despite all these steps by the Congress government the Prime Minister blamed the Congress party as it has not taken any action. This is his wilful attempt to attack the Congress party based on lies,” Niranjan wrote.

‘Personal attacks against Revanth Reddy, Rahul Gandhi’

Niranjan further wrote that the Prime Minister made personal attacks “indirectly against chief minister Revanth Reddy and MP Rahul Gandhi by saying that RR tax is being imposed in this state.

“One R is collecting here and sending it to another R in Delhi. This is a baseless allegation on the individual leaders to damage their image. Sri Modi also alleged earlier the Congress leaders used to criticise Ambani and Adani, but after the declaration of election, they are not resorting to speak against them. What does it mean? How much did they get from them? Have they got trucks load of amount from them?” he added.

The Congress leader also stated that PM Modi mentioned there is a danger to SC, ST and BCs from the Congress party as they would like to transfer their reservations to Muslims.