BRS’ complaint against ex-Telangana Guv for ‘Ram Mandir replica distribution’

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against former Telangana Governor and BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan for allegedly distributing replicas of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir at the MLA Colony, Secunderabad on Wednesday, May 8.

In its complaint, the BRS alleged that Soundararajan’s act of distributing the replicas is “a deliberate violation of section 188 of IPC and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).”

“Smt. Tamilisai Soundararajan knowingly disobeyed the order of promoting the party on basis of religion and has distributed the replicas of Ram Mandir temple to the general public in MLA colony of Hyderabad for political gain of BJP party and the contesting candidate, contesting from Secunderabad Constituency, the said act is against the law in force (MCC) and has left open the void of causing public agitation and communal disharmony. Smt. Tamilisai Soundararajan has committed the offence defined in this section,” the complaint read.

Soundararajan is the saffron party candidate for the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency in the LS polls that recently concluded in Tamil Nadu.

The former Governor has been roped in by the state BJP to campaign in the state, also to interact with Tamil-speaking people, BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy, in a recent statement, had said.

Telangana is going to the ballot on May 13, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).