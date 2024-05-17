Congress finds ‘anti-reservation’ writings on UP CM Yogi’s website, targets BJP

Amidst the ongoing verbal exchanges between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over reservations, the latter found a letter published on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s official website which contained strong words ‘against’ the policy of reservations in India.

The letter is titled “Aarakshan ki aag mei sulagtha desh (The fire of reservation burning the country)” reads: “India’s reservation system, since independence, has made this country and its society more dependent instead of self-reliant. The evil of the caste system will not disappear from this country this way. But on the contrary, the social inequality that had spread at that time, the efforts and preparations made in independent India to end it, this reservation system has only widened that gap…”

Congress general secretary targetted PM Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the letter.

“The outgoing Prime Minister today said that the INDIA alliance should learn from Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath where to run the ‘bulldozer’. See how Yogi’s ‘bulldozer’ is against the reservation system for Dalits, tribals, and backward classes! The Prime Minister should clearly say that he is supporting Yogi because of his views on reservation. This is the secret behind his slogan of crossing 400. He wants to do this so that with a majority of 400 seats in the Parliament, he can amend Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution and snatch the right of reservation from Dalits, tribals and backward classes. He wants to carry out the conspiracy of RSS that has been going on for decades – he wants to end Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution and make a new Constitution based on Manuwadi thinking…” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, adding the link to the letter published on the website.