Congress govt’s Shakti Yojana has made Karnataka women self-reliant: Rahul

Published: 4th October 2023 11:04 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government’s Shakti Yojana, saying it has made women self-reliant and “it’s a matter of pride that our governance model is ensuring the women of the state are given their rights”.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “Lakshmi, Vandana, Pooja, and lakhs of women like them in Karnataka have been empowered by the Congress government’s Shakti Yojana, which provides free bus travel.”

He said that whether it’s going to school, college, work, or traveling anywhere in the state, “the Shakti Yojana has made women self-reliant and resulted in substantial financial savings”.

“This scheme also boosts the local economy and generates job opportunities. It’s a matter of pride that our governance model is ensuring the women of Karnataka are given their rights,” he added.

He also attached a news report along with his post.

The Shakti Yojana, was part of Congress’ five guarantees announced ahead of the Assembly elections in the southern state.

The Congress government implemented the scheme after coming to power in the state.

