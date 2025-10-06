Congress holds strategy meeting for Jubilee Hills by election

Hyderabad: The Congress Party held a key strategy session in Hyderabad on Monday, October 6, to prepare for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by election.

The meeting, chaired by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Kumar Goud, was attended by All India Congress Committee in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan. AICC Secretary Viswanathan and agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao also attended.

According to a statement from TPCC, the Congress has accorded high priority to the by election and has drawn up detailed strategies to ensure a decisive victory.

Goud urged party leaders and workers to work in close coordination and intensify ground-level campaigning to reach every voter in the constituency.