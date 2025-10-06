Congress holds strategy meeting for Jubilee Hills by election

Goud urged party leaders and workers to work in close coordination and intensify ground-level campaigning to reach every voter in the constituency.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 6th October 2025 7:26 pm IST
Congress
Congress

Hyderabad: The Congress Party held a key strategy session in Hyderabad on Monday, October 6, to prepare for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by election.

The meeting, chaired by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Kumar Goud, was attended by All India Congress Committee in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan. AICC Secretary Viswanathan and agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao also attended.

According to a statement from TPCC, the Congress has accorded high priority to the by election and has drawn up detailed strategies to ensure a decisive victory.

Memory Khan Seminar

Goud urged party leaders and workers to work in close coordination and intensify ground-level campaigning to reach every voter in the constituency.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 6th October 2025 7:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button