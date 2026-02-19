Congress is committed to inclusive Telangana: Kharge

New Delhi: Expressing his satisfaction over what he termed an “emphatic victory” of the Congress in Telangana municipal elections, All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated his party’s commitment “to continue striving to realise the aspirations of every citizen and build a truly inclusive Telangana.”

Kharge held a comprehensive review meeting of the Telangana municipal election results, along with the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, AICC in-charge of Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Cabinet ministers and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud in Delhi on Thursday, February 19.

Kharge stated that the Congress’s “resolve for social welfare, economic empowerment, and justice for all remains firm and is reflected in our guarantees.”

After our emphatic victory in the Telangana local body elections, we held a comprehensive review with @INCTelangana leaders and ministers to chart the road ahead and advance the vision of Prajala Telangana.



Our resolve for social welfare, economic empowerment, and justice for… pic.twitter.com/YkXfGrv5L8 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 19, 2026

As per reports, the performance of the Revanth Reddy-led government was discussed during the meeting, along with the steps needed to be taken to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. The selection of two prospective candidates from the state to be nominated for the Rajya Sabha before the current tenure of two MPs expires in April was also discussed.

Reports also speculated that the growing differences between the top Congress leaders in the state, and the allegations of corruption in the now-cancelled tender of the Naini Coal Block, were discussed.

No invitation to Rahul and Kharge for Medaram Jathara

The recently concluded biennial Medaram Sammakka-Saaralamma Jathara was discussed during the meeting. The attendees appreciated Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka for successfully organising the festival on a grand scale.

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge listened to Seethakka patiently as she explained the historic significance of the festival and the fighting spirit of tribal deities Sammakka and Saaralamma.

The discussion reportedly took a light-hearted but awkward turn when Gandhi and Kharge expressed that they would have loved to attend the festivities had they been invited by the Telangana Congress leaders. Seethakka informed them that she couldn’t invite them due to a paucity of time amid the hectic schedule and arrangements that were being made on a massive scale to make the event a grand success.

Seethakka assured them that they would certainly be invited for the next Medaram Jathara in advance, to which the top leaders assured that they would certainly attend.

Speaking with the media after the meeting, Mahesh Kumar Goud said that Kharge was happy about the results of the municipal elections, and that the results of the Jubilee Hills bypoll, followed by the gram panchayat elections, and now the municipal elections, showed that 80 per cent of the people instilled their faith in the Congress government.

When asked about what action the Congress high command was planning to take against Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy for his latest remarks against his party colleagues, Goud replied saying that the high command would summon him and speak with him.