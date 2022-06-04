Congress leaders provoking Hindus, Muslims for votes: BJP

Hyderabad: The State BJP on Friday accused the Congress party of trying to gain votes of the people by provoking Hindus and Muslims of Telangana State.

In a statement, former MLC of the saffron party N. Ramachandra Rao alleged that the Congress party was playing dramas at Bhagya Laxmi temple at the Charminar basement and trying to incite communal violence at the temple. He said while a minority leader of the party was carrying out a signature campaign urging the authorities to allow them to offer prayers at the temple by claiming it to be an illegal structure, the Hindu leaders of the Congress party were offering prayers at the temple to win the hearts of the voters of the Hindu community.

The BJP leader also alleged that the Congress leaders adopted double standards on the issue. He claimed that the Congress had lost its control over the State capital. He also said the Congress leaders were holding a signature campaign to win the hearts of the Muslims of the city. He also said the people of the State were observing all the acts of the Congress party leaders. He asked the Congress leaders to stop their vote bank politics.