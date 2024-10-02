Congress’ Madhu Yashki vows to fight for Musi demolition victims

Hyderabad: Amid concerns over potential demolition of structures in the Musi River catchment area as part of the beautification project, TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yashki Goud has promised to take up the fight on behalf of affected residents.

Speaking to the victims in Chaitanyapuri, Madhu Yashki assured them that no official decision regarding demolitions has been made yet. However, he highlighted his readiness to challenge any such plans. “If the government proceeds with demolitions, I will fight as a lawyer and ensure the rights of the people are upheld,” he stated.

Madhu Yashki also sought to alleviate the worries of residents, explaining that the blue marks seen on some structures should not be misinterpreted as a signal for demolition. “These markings have nothing to do with demolition plans, and I will fight for the people’s protection if needed,” he reiterated.

Asserting his role as both a lawyer and a public representative, Madhu Yashki vowed to confront the government on this issue and reassured the residents of his continued support in preventing unjust actions.