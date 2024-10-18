Congress ministers want to oust Revanth from Telangana CM chair: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union minister of state (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar made sensational comments regarding Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, alleging that Congress ministers are conspiring to remove him from power.

He described this as a shocking development, likening the situation to a plot to bring Revanth down like a “Gothikada Nakka” (a metaphor for betrayal) and warned that if caution is not exercised regarding issues like the Hyderabad and Musi rivers and Group-1 examinations, Revanth would face “serious challenges.”

Sanjay claimed that Congress ministers themselves are looking for public discontent against Revanth Reddy.

Bandi Sanjay criticized the government’s treatment of Group-1 candidates, calling the police action on them “horrific” and questioning what wrong these candidates had committed.

He condemned the government’s actions as “malicious” and “monstrous,” emphasizing that “indiscriminate violence against students is unacceptable.”

He demanded a rescheduling of the Group-1 examinations, questioning whether the government intends to “ruin students’ lives with such decisions.”

Sanjay challenged the government by asking, “What’s the difference between you and K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR)?” while expressing his concern over the plight of unemployed youth in Telangana.

He further expressed disbelief at claims of filling 60,000 jobs when only 15,000 notifications were issued, questioning the integrity of both former chief minister KCR and Revanth Reddy.

Targetting the BRS, Sanjay asserted that no one trusts KCR or KTR anymore, stating that the former prioritizes his role as a central minister.