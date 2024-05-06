Congress minority leaders clash at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two groups of Congress party’s minority leaders clashed at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place during a meeting called by the Congress to discuss the poll campaign. The Hyderabad candidate Sameer Walliullah and AICC secretary Mansoor Ali along with others gathered at the spot to discuss the poll arrangements.

During the meeting some argument occurred between some leaders and all of sudden two persons attacked their opponents. The Hyderabad MP candidate left the hall.