Congress MP defends land allotted to CM Revanth Reddy’s brother

Hyderabad: Bhuvanagiri MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has hit back at criticism over land allocations to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s family members, asking why the Anumula family should be targeted for setting up small enterprises through the proper channel.

“Why shouldn’t anyone in Revanth Reddy‘s family also prosper? Why can’t people tolerate the Anumula family earning a living?” the MP said, countering allegations that the family had used political influence to secure land for their ventures.

Chamala said family members of the Anumula family had applied for land like any other applicant and set up small companies with modest investment after obtaining the required permissions. He said land was allotted to Revanth Reddy’s brother Kondal Reddy in the same manner as it was allotted to everyone else, following due process.

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The remarks come amid a row triggered by BRS leader KT Rama Rao (KTR), who alleged that the state government had allotted five acres of land worth crores at throwaway rates to Tessaract Advanced Systems, a company linked to Kondal Reddy, despite the firm having no prior experience in aerospace or defence manufacturing. Rama Rao had claimed Kondal Reddy’s own LinkedIn profile listed him as chairman of the company, contradicting Minister Sridhar Babu’s assertion that the firm had no connection to the Chief Minister’s brother.

Chamala’s comments were seen as an attempt by the Congress camp to blunt the opposition’s offensive over the land allocation issue ahead of further scrutiny in the Assembly.