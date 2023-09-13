Congress MP Komatireddy ridicules KTR’s comments on Sonia Gandhi

Hyderabad: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy ridiculed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao for his remarks on Sonia Gandhi’s role in Telangana’s bifurcation.

KTR, in an informal chat on Tuesday, commented on the role of the Congress in the Telangana agitation and said that Sonia Gandhi’s contribution to it showcased ignorance and arrogance.

Lashing out on KTR, Komatireddy said that those who were in the USA when Congress leaders were fighting for a separate state are passing demeaning remarks.

Stating that there is no Telangana without Sonia, the MP said, “It was the Congress who fought against their own party for the cause of Telangana while the BRS was full of Telangana haters.”

On Tuesday, KTR also made a remark that Sonia Gandhi did not give Telangana but was forced to pass the Bill fearing backlash from the people.

Responding to this, the Congress MP asked. “If that was the case, why did KCR’s family go and thank Sonia Gandhi at her house and also seek her blessings?”

Furthermore, he also asked KTR, “What experience do you have in politics? You were in America when the Telangana movement started. You came when the second phase started.”

Komatireddy further recalled how minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and MLA Danam Nagender abused KCR during the Telangana agitation days and challenged KTR to expel them from the party.

“With such people in the BRS government, he has the guts to criticise the Congress party,” Komatireddy added.

Stating that the BRS party was full of slaves, Komatireddy said that the BRS ministers did not have any power and the only duty of home minister Mahmood Ali was to tie a religious band to KCR.

Talking about the Delhi liquor policy case, the Congress MP asserted that MLC Kavitha’s arrest was averted only after KTR met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“One of the promises made to Amit Shah was the BRS’ support of the One Nation One Election proposal,” said the MP.