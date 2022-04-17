Congress MP Manickam Tagore refutes rumours of coalition with TRS

New Delhi: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday refuted the rumours of a coalition with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the incumbent party in Telangana, saying that Congress will not move back an inch from its commitment to save the state from TRS and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This comes when Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Telangana in May.

“The rumours of Congress coalition with TRS are totally false. Congress would not move back an inch from our commitment to save Telangana from TRS & BJP. Let this be crystal clear to those spreading rumours! Let’s prepare for 6 th May Warrangal rally @INCTelangana,” said a tweet from the leader.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Telangana on May 6 and 7 to participate in a ‘Kisan Sangarsh Sabha’ in Warangal.

Rahul Gandhi will attend the ‘Kisan Sangarsh Sabha’ in Warangal and will give assurance to farmers.

Speaking to ANI, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and MP Revanth Reddy said, “Rahul Gandhi is going to come to Telangana’s Warangal district on May 6 and 7. The main issue is of the farmers. Farmers are in distress in the state. The state government is not buying the farmers’ crops, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao promised to waive off farmers’ loans but hasn’t done anything and that is why Congress is going to hold a ‘Kisan Sangarsh Sabha’ in Warangal.”