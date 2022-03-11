Congress must take lesson from UP election: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The Congress MLA Sridhar Babu said that the party must seriously introspect the Assembly results of five states.

Speaking to the media, Sridhar Babu said that the Congress party must take lessons from the results of UP, Punjab and other states and rectify the shortcomings.

“The party suffered a debacle in Punjab due to the infighting of the party leaders. Difference of opinion is necessary but the situation in Punjab was totally different. The people in the Punjab state have accepted the performance of AAP in Delhi and given them a chance to rule their state,” the MLA said.

“There is no place for BJP in Telangana and the BJP leaders must not harbor any optimism. Congress in Telangana is in a strong position and people will accept it as an alternative for the TRS,” he said.

“Taking lessons from the recent Assembly Elections, the party High Command must pay attention to the strengthening of the party,” Babu said.