Congress Nyay Yatra enters Bihar

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 29th January 2024 6:48 pm IST
Kishanganj: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Kishanganj, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kishanganj: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Kishanganj, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kishanganj: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Kishanganj, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kishanganj: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during handing over of the National flag as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Bihar from West Bengal, in Kishanganj, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kishanganj: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and others during handing over of the National flag as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Bihar from West Bengal, in Kishanganj, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kishanganj: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Kishanganj, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)

