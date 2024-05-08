Congress opposed Draupadi Murmu as prez due to her dark complexion: Modi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that Congress tried its best to defeat Droupadi Murmu in the presidential elections because of her skin complexion, “as a US-based philosopher and guide of the ‘Shehzaada’ (Rahul Gandhi), had informed him that all dark-skinned people were of African descent.”

“If someone abuses me I don’t get angry, but what this philosopher and guide of the prince has said, has filled me with anger. They thought Draupadi Murmu is an African. Now I came to know where their mind is. We are the ones who worship Lord Krishna whose skin complexion is dark,” Modi said, addressing a public meeting in Warangal on Wednesday, May 8.

Also Read Congress conspiring to overturn SC verdict on Ram mandir: Modi

“Based on someone’s skin colour you are insulting this country? Will a person’s capability be decided based on one’s colour? Who gave the ‘shehzaada’ the right to play with the Constitution? Those who claim to be carrying the constitution on their heads, if they make such statements, my country will never tolerate such an insult based on one’s skin complexion,” Modi lashed out at Rahul Gandhi.

Modi also said that the INDIA Bloc was coming forward with a plan to have five prime ministers for five years if they came to power.

Modi said that while Congress was creating obstacles in the categorisation of SCs, it was taking away the reservations of SCs, STs, and OBCs, to give them away to Muslims. With MRPS chief Manda Krishna Madiga on the dais, Modi declared that he was committed to his word to Krishna Madiga on SC categorisation and that he will certainly implement it.

Modi also claimed that Congress was creating problems in the operation of Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, mostly owing to the interference of “RR Tax.” He said that the people’s vote would answer those who wanted to destroy Telangana.