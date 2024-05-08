Congress conspiring to overturn SC verdict on Ram mandir: Modi

Hyderabad: In an indirect jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that ‘Yuvraj’ of the ‘Shahi Pariwar’, in a conversation with those close to him, had reportedly said that if Congress came to power, the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya Ram mandir will be overturned. Modi claimed that a former chief advisor of the family had told him this.

Suspecting that the Congress would lock the doors of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir if it came to power, Modi asked the people of Telangana whether they were going to “finish” the Congress in the state, before it could “finish” the state.

Addressing a public meeting held in Vemulawada on Wednesday morning, Modi said that Congress is the “mother of all problems” facing the country. He claimed that the grand old party has destroyed all the capabilities of the country, its economy, agriculture and textiles. Modi also wondered as to what was the “deal” struck between the Congress, Ambani and Adani, that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi suddenly stopped criticising the business tycoons, after taking bad about them day-in and day-out for the past five years.

Modi’s claim on the Rahul Gandhi-Adani-Ambani nexus is an interesting, as no one has so far said it. On the contrary, Modi is often accused of helping Adani grow exponentially over the years.

“After the Rafale issue was grounded, the Yuvraj has been chanting the mantra of Adani and Ambani, persistently been criticising them during the last five years. But as soon as the elections were announced, he became silent. What was the bargain made in the dark of the night that he stopped abusing them? How many bags of black money did the Congress receive? The Congress should answer the people,” Modi said.

Modi attacks BRS and Congress

Stating that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) BRS government and Congress now are part of the “same corruption syndicate”, Modi questioned why the Congress has not conducted an inquiry into the Kaleswaram lift irrigation project in Telangana after claiming it is ridden with corruption. Modi also raked up the infamous ‘cash-for-vote’ scam involving present Chief minister A Revanth Reddy, alleging that both parties are supporting each other.

Without naming anyone, Modi said, “Collections made by ‘RR’ tax in a few days, collected by ‘R’ in Telangana that will be sent to ‘R’ in Delhi, has surpassed the life-time collections made by the ‘RRR’ movie (Rs 1,000 crore)till now,”. The dig was seemingly at Revanth Reddy. Accusing both the BRS and Congress of playing appeasement politics by helping the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMM), Modi said that it was only the BJP which is challenging MIM in Hyderabad.

“Just like the BRS which destroyed the dreams of the people of Telangana, Congress has done the same with the people of the country. After the independence there was hope on Congress, but they chose the path of ‘family-first’ politics,” Modi said.

“They said let the country sink, but that’ll make no difference to their family. Congress insulted PV Narasimha Rao by not allowing his mortal remains inside the Congress headquarters. But NDA gave Bharat Ratna to Narasimha Rao,” Modi said, reminiscing his conversation with the three generations of the former prime minister’s family members, whom he had met on Wednesday night.

Congress against SC categorisation, says Modi

Modi also alleged that Congress was against SC categorisation, which would have helped the Dalit Madiga community in Telangana prosper. Modi accused the Congress of trying to take away the reservations of SCs, STs and BCs, to be given away to its vote bank instead. “Yesterday a big face in the Congress said that Muslims should be given ‘poora ka poora’ reservations,” he noted.

However, it may be noted that Muslims in Telangana have 4% job reservations which are part of the Backward Classes reservation, and is not on religious grounds.