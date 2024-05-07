Don’t spew poison in Telangana: KTR to PM Modi ahead of visit

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “not spew poison in the sacred land of Telangana”, ahead of his visit to the state as part of the Lok Sabha poll campaigning.

“Rather than inciting emotional responses, tell us of the 2 crore jobs promise you made!!,” KTR asked in a lengthy post on X in Telugu, further questioning the PM on the BJP-led Centre’s contributions to the state in the last 10 years.

“Let the people know of your contributions to the state first before you ask for their votes. Despite completing 10 years as the Prime Minister, you have forgotten the most important promises made to the state,” he said.

The Sircilla MLA went on to list various promises in terms of funds and allocations promised to Telangana which the BJP-led Centre “failed” to deliver upon.

“Please tell us if you have a vision for the country but, please, don’t create divisions. You won’t get votes due to inciteful politics here, because, this is Telangana, the land of awareness!” he remarked.

The Prime Minister will be in Hyderabad on May 7 and 8 to boost the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) electoral performance for the LS polls.

Telangana is going to the ballot on May 13, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).