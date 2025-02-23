Congress imposing Rahul Gandhi tax in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy accused the Congress party of imposing a ‘Rahul Gandhi tax’ in Telangana

Speaking at election campaign events in Bhainsa and Khanapur in Nirmal district, Reddy expressed concerns about the current state of the real estate business in Hyderabad, stating that business owners are living in fear due to the prevailing conditions.

Reddy questioned the Congress party’s promise to fill 200,000 jobs upon coming to power, asking where that commitment has gone. He was joined by BJP MLC candidate Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, who urged voters to support BJP candidates in the upcoming elections.

Additionally, BJP MP Lakshman criticized chief minister Revanth Reddy’s government for allegedly lacking the courage to face local elections and accused them of conspiring to delay the elections under various pretexts.

He challenged chief minister Revanth Reddy to resign along with defected MLAs if they truly believed in their governance.

BJP MP DK Aruna also weighed in, stating that if Congress has faith in its governance, it should call for by-elections by resigning from their posts.