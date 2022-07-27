Congress protest in Delhi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 27th July 2022 4:40 pm IST
New Delhi: Senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge and other Congress MPs during a protest against the Union Government over alleged misuse of ED, price rise, increase in GST on essential commodities and other issues, at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (PTI Phot0/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Congress MPs during a protest against the Union Government over alleged misuse of ED, price rise, increase in GST on essential commodities and other issues, at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (PTI Phot0/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Police detain Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka during a protest against the Union Government over alleged misuse of ED, price rise, increase in GST on essential commodities and other issues, at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (PTI Phot0/Vijay Verma)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button