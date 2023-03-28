Congress protests Rahul’s disqualification in Shillong

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th March 2023 10:34 pm IST
Shillong: The opposition Congress staged a demonstration in Shillong on Tuesday, protesting the disqualification of its leader Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.

Congress legislative party leader V Lyngdoh along with MLAs Charles Marngar, Celestine Lyngdoh and Saleng Sangma joined the protest at the Congress Bhavan here.

“Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification is suppression of democratic rights and freedom by the NDA government at the Centre,” V Lyngdoh said.

“They want to suppress the truth that our leader has been raising in Parliament about the misgovernance of the BJP,” he added.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday disqualified Gandhi as MP from Wayanad in Kerala, a day after a Surat court convicted him in the 2019 criminal defamation case for his remark, “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?”

