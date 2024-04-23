Congress’ Sameer Waliullah to file nomination for Hyderabad LS seat

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Congress Committee (DCC) chief Sameer Waliullah is going to file his nomination for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat today at 12 noon at Hyderabad Collector’s Office Lakdikapul.
However, although he is going to file his nomination, Congress has not yet announced the party’s official candidate.
Earlier, Congress leader Pulipati Rajesh Kumar filed a nomination for the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency.
So far, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have announced candidates against Asaduddin Owaisi for the polls. BRS has announced Gaddam Srinivas Yadav as its candidate for the LS polls in the Hyderabad constituency, whereas the BJP has declared Madhavi Latha as the MP candidate for the seat.
List of candidates fielded against Asaduddin Owaisi during 2019 LS polls
In 2019, 14 candidates contested against Asaduddin Owaisi for the LS polls in the Hyderabad constituency. In the election, Owaisi won the seat by securing 58.94 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency.
With a voter turnout of 44.84 percent, Owaisi secured 26.43 percent of the total electors in the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.
|Name
|Party
|Votes secured
|Asaduddin Owaisi
|AIMIM
|517471
|Dr. Bhagavanth Rao
|BJP
|235285
|Pusthe Srikanth
|BRS
|63239
|Mohammed Feroz Khan
|INC
|49944
|NOTA
|NOTA
|5653
|Dr. H. Susheel Raj
|Independent
|1715
|Dornala Jaya Prakash
|NIP
|699
|Sanjay Kumar Shukla
|Independent
|553
|Mohd Ahmed
|Independent
|494
|V. Bal Krishna
|Independent
|433
|K. Maheshwar
|Independent
|420
|L. Ashok Nath
|Independent
|416
|K. Nagaraj
|Independent
|414
|Rangacharya
|SMFB
|408
|Beeramganti Venkat Ramesh Naidu
|Independent
|399
|Mohammed Abdul Azeem
|Independent
|329
Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency
Since 1989, AIMIM has won the LS polls in the Hyderabad constituency for nine consecutive times.
Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, as an independent candidate, represented the constituency between 1984-89. From 1989 to 2004, the Lok Sabha constituency was represented by Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi as an AIMIM MP.
Since 2004, Asaduddin Owaisi has been the MP from the Hyderabad constituency.