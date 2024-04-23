Congress’ Sameer Waliullah to file nomination for Hyderabad LS seat

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Congress Committee (DCC) chief Sameer Waliullah is going to file his nomination for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat today at 12 noon at Hyderabad Collector’s Office Lakdikapul.

However, although he is going to file his nomination, Congress has not yet announced the party’s official candidate.

Earlier, Congress leader Pulipati Rajesh Kumar filed a nomination for the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency.

So far, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have announced candidates against Asaduddin Owaisi for the polls. BRS has announced Gaddam Srinivas Yadav as its candidate for the LS polls in the Hyderabad constituency, whereas the BJP has declared Madhavi Latha as the MP candidate for the seat.

In 2019, 14 candidates contested against Asaduddin Owaisi for the LS polls in the Hyderabad constituency. In the election, Owaisi won the seat by securing 58.94 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency.

With a voter turnout of 44.84 percent, Owaisi secured 26.43 percent of the total electors in the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.

Name Party Votes secured Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM 517471 Dr. Bhagavanth Rao BJP 235285 Pusthe Srikanth BRS 63239 Mohammed Feroz Khan INC 49944 NOTA NOTA 5653 Dr. H. Susheel Raj Independent 1715 Dornala Jaya Prakash NIP 699 Sanjay Kumar Shukla Independent 553 Mohd Ahmed Independent 494 V. Bal Krishna Independent 433 K. Maheshwar Independent 420 L. Ashok Nath Independent 416 K. Nagaraj Independent 414 Rangacharya SMFB 408 Beeramganti Venkat Ramesh Naidu Independent 399 Mohammed Abdul Azeem Independent 329 Source: ECI

Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency

Since 1989, AIMIM has won the LS polls in the Hyderabad constituency for nine consecutive times.

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, as an independent candidate, represented the constituency between 1984-89. From 1989 to 2004, the Lok Sabha constituency was represented by Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi as an AIMIM MP.

Since 2004, Asaduddin Owaisi has been the MP from the Hyderabad constituency.