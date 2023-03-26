Congress Satyagraha at Rajghat

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th March 2023 3:56 pm IST
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Priyanka Gandhi during the party's 'Satyagraha' against disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi speaks during the party’s ‘Satyagraha’ against disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Priyanka Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik during the party’s ‘Satyagraha’ against disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI03_26_2023_000119B)
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi during the party’s ‘Satyagraha’ against disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI03_26_2023_000122B)

