Congress’ Shakeel Ahmad slams Owaisi for delivering inciting speeches

Patna: National Secretary of Congress and member of Bihar Assembly Dr. Shakeel Ahmad Khan in a recently held awareness rally in the state has slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for delivering inciting speeches.

While addressing a public gathering and indirectly referring to Owaisi, he said that inciting speeches trigger hatred.

Ahmad further said that he is against the name of Owaisi’s party. Giving the reason, he said that “Ittehadul Muslimeen” gives the image that the party is meant for the unity of Muslims. Such names will lead to the thought of ‘unity of Hindus’, ‘Unity of Christians’, ‘Unity of Sikhs’ etc., he said.

He further said that the need of the hour is to stop the spread of any extremist views.

Maulana Sajjad Nomani’s open letter to Owaisi

Recently, Re-owned Muslim cleric and member All India Muslim personal law Board Maulana Khalil-ur-Rahman Sajjad Nomani wrote an open letter to Asaduddin Owaisi in connection with the forthcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh and the party’s decision of contesting on 100 seats.

In his letter, he wrote that in wake of party’s popularity, there is speculation that the Muslim vote is likely to split, which could benefit sectarian forces.

The Maulana asked Owaisi to minimise the distribution of votes against more oppressive and sectarian people in the UP Assembly elections 2022.