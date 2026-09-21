Congress slams bulldozer welcome for Nabin amid demolition fears

Meerut: Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Abhimanyu Tyagi on Monday, September 21, hit out at the BJP for deploying bulldozers and JCBs to welcome party chief Nitin Nabin in Meerut, saying that traders are facing demolition by bulldozers, and the very same machines are being used to welcome dignitaries.

In a statement, Tyagi said the sight of bulldozers showering flowers and JCBs garlanding the BJP leader is painful for traders whose establishments are under the constant threat of demolition.

“The bulldozer has become a symbol of legal and administrative action against the common man. In this context, the BJP must explain what message it intends to convey to the public by using it as a means of welcome,” he said.

The Congress leader also mentioned the agitation of lawyers for the establishment of an Allahabad High Court bench in Western Uttar Pradesh.

He said the demand is long-standing and hence, the BJP leadership should engage with the lawyers to find a solution rather than maintaining a distance from them.

Addressing another issue, he said farmers are concerned over fair crop prices, Minimum Support Price, and sugarcane payment dues.

He also highlighted issues faced by the youth, such as unemployment and alleged paper leaks in recruitment examinations.

Tyagi said that rising costs of food items, education, healthcare, insurance, tolls, and mobile services are straining the budgets of common and middle-class families.

He asserted that upon visiting Meerut, the BJP leadership should focus on listening to the grievances of traders, farmers, youth, students, and lawyers, rather than merely concentrating on welcome ceremonies and displays of political strength.

He added that the people of Western Uttar Pradesh seek concrete answers and solutions to their issues, rather than mere announcements.