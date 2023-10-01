Congress slams PM Modi for promising set up a tribal university in Telangana

"It has taken 9.5 years and the prospects of a total washout in the forthcoming Asembly elections in Telangana for the Prime Minister to wakeup," Jairam Ramesh.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he promised to set up a tribal university in Telangana, saying that it has taken 9.5 years and the prospects of a total washout in the forthcoming state Assembly elections for him to wake up.

In a post on X, Ramesh, who is Congress General Secretary in charge of Communication: “The Prime Minister has promised to set up a tribal university in Telangana. Does he even know that Item 3 in the Thirteenth Schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 provided for the Union government to establish a tribal university in Telangana in addition to the one in Andhra Pradesh?

“It has taken 9.5 years and the prospects of a total washout in the forthcoming Asembly elections in Telangana for the Prime Minister to wakeup.”

His remarks came after the Prime Minister arrived in poll-bound Telangana’s Mahbubnagar on Sunday and laid the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore, in sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education. He also announced the establishment of a central tribal university in Mulugu at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

