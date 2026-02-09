Congress slams RSS chief Bhagwat over meal with Adnan Sami

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th February 2026 12:08 pm IST
Adnan Sami
Mohan Bhagwat (Left) and Adnan Sami (Right) (Image: X)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress on Monday, February 9, criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its chief Mohan Bhagwat having a meal with singer-composer Adnan Sami, alleging that it amounted to being “anti-national”.

In a post on X, the Opposition party said that Adnan Sami’s father had served as a pilot in the Pakistan Air Force and was involved in the 1965 India-Pakistan war, including the attack on the Pathankot air base.

“Adnan Sami’s father, Arshad Sami Khan, was a pilot in the Pakistan Air Force who destroyed the Pathankot air base during the 1965 war. Today, Mohan Bhagwat is enjoying a meal with him. RSS = anti-national,” the Congress said in a post on X.

On Sunday, Sami shared photographs on his X handle showing him with Bhagwat and praised the RSS chief.

“Had an incredible afternoon with the legendary Sarsanghchalak (Chief) of RSS, Sri Mohan Bhagwat ji. It was delightful to hear him speak and there were so many myths & misconceptions that he so eloquently explained & cleared. An incredible gentleman & beautiful soul,” the Padma Shri recipient wrote in his post.

