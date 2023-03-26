Congress take to Rajghat for ‘satyagraha’; Delhi police deny permission

The Congress has announced plans to hold a day-long satyagraha in front of Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters on Sunday to protest against Gandhi's disqualification.

Mumbai: Opposition legislators including Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has denied permission to the Congress for holding ‘satyagraha’ at Rajghat to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha, officials said on Sunday.

However, Congress workers in massive numbers took to Rajghat to protest against Gandhi’s disqualification.

In a letter, the Delhi Police said the request was rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC imposed in and around Rajghat.

A senior police officer told PTI that while permission for holding the satyagraha has been denied, adequate security arrangements have been put in place.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will bar Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.

