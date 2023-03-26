Congress take to Rajghat for ‘satyagraha’; Delhi police deny permission

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has denied permission to the Congress for holding ‘satyagraha’ at Rajghat to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha, officials said on Sunday.

However, Congress workers in massive numbers took to Rajghat to protest against Gandhi’s disqualification.

.@INCIndia's Samvidhan Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Sankalp Satyagraha has just begun at Rajghat with hundreds of leaders and workers participating. The Satyagraha will continue till 5pm. pic.twitter.com/dF6a4pAYAS — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 26, 2023

In a letter, the Delhi Police said the request was rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC imposed in and around Rajghat.

A senior police officer told PTI that while permission for holding the satyagraha has been denied, adequate security arrangements have been put in place.

The Congress has announced plans to hold a day-long satyagraha in front of Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters on Sunday to protest against Gandhi’s disqualification.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will bar Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.