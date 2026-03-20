Congress targets Centre over ‘Crackdown’ on online platforms

New Delhi: The Indian National Congress on Thursday, March 19, strongly condemned the Central government for what it described as a systematic crackdown on social media platforms, including X, YouTube, Instagram and similar other micro-blogging sites. ​

Party spokesperson and Chairperson of social media and digital platforms, Supriya Shrinate, accused the administration of suppressing dissent, undermining freedom of expression, and threatening democratic principles by blocking or restricting accounts that are critical of government policies and decisions. ​

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Shrinate highlighted that multiple accounts, ranging from independent content creators and YouTube channels to Instagram profiles, had been blocked, suspended, or had their content removed under official directives. ​

She pointed to actions taken under “Section 69A” of the Information Technology Act, executed through ministries, where “bureaucrats reportedly decide what content Indians can access.” ​ “This is not just about controlling narratives; it’s a serious attack on freedom of expression,” Shrinate said. ​ “After influencing mainstream media, the government is now extending its grip to social media. First, they remove content, then they block accounts entirely.

Even independent voices highlighting public issues like gas shortages in Noida, where a YouTuber faced police detention, have been targeted,” she said. ​ Shrinate emphasised that the affected accounts were not exclusively linked to the Congress party; some belonged to individuals who had also critiqued opposition policies. ​

“We defend their right to speak, regardless,” she asserted, adding that such measures would fail to silence genuine public questions on governance. ​ “Blocking accounts won’t stop scrutiny,” Shrinate declared. ​ The Congress party, she said, vowed to continue raising these issues, framing the social media actions as part of a broader pattern of evading accountability amid mounting public and economic challenges in the country. ​

The government has not yet responded to the allegations made by Congress. ​ The Congress leader broadened her critique to include foreign policy and economic failures as well. ​