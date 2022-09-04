Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi: Congress will hold a ‘Mehngai par halla bol’ protest rally on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital against price rise and policies of the Union government.

Congress hopes that lakhs of people will attend the protest rally, besides party workers from the neighbouring states of Delhi and party leaders from all over India.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, K.C. Venugopal said, “We can proudly say that we are the party, which is fighting against this most painful price rise issue all over the country. From 2021 onwards consistently, continuously, we are staging this protest.”

Also Read India will be second largest economy in the world by 2047: Commerce Secretary

The grand-old party said that their protest is taking place everywhere, whether it is south, north, west, north-eastern states, district level and block level, and even at petrol pumps they have done a massive signature protest campaign all over India, by taking crores of signatures from the common man, who were affected by this price rise and sent it to the President.

On August 5, a protest was held wearing black clothes in which former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, all Congress MPs, all Congress Legislature Party leaders from various states and Pradesh Congress Committee Presidents were arrested.

“But, we forced them (BJP government) in parliament for a discussion and debate. Initially for two weeks, the Union government did not agree for a discussion, but finally it happened, however, nothing has been addressed,” Venugopal added.

The Congress alleged that the Union government is completely insensitive as compared to price of LPG in 2014, what is its price in 2022? From 40 to 175 per cent is the increase in price of the items, 40 to 175 per cent increase in essential commodities, petrol-diesel and LPG. If you ask a question to the government, there is no answer.

“Finance Minister didn’t say anything and meanwhile further burdening the people with price rise, GST rates of some essential items also have been increased. We demanded a rollback of GST price, nothing has happened,” the AICC General Secretary said.

The grand-old party said, “Bad economic policy of this Union government, therefore, we are, as a principal responsible opposition party of the country since last one year on the street, and we are in police stations against this price rise. Tomorrow is one of the most important day for this issue.”

“Entire country is going to see the reflection of the pain of the common man due to bad economic policies of the Modi government. They (BJP government) are not bothered about all these things, they are only concerned with buying MLAs, toppling governments, and there is only one point agenda for this government, nothing else. Therefore, this issue, we are going to take forward,” the Congress added.