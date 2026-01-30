Congress unveils star campaigners for Telangana municipal polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has unveiled the list of the party’s star campaigners for the upcoming municipal elections in the state, which includes Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

Among the 20 leaders the list includes are: Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Health Minister Damodar C Rajanarasimha and IT Minister Sridhar Babu.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka, and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha are also on the list.

Minorities Minister Azahruddin, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwara Rao, Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Labour Minister Vivek Venkatswamy, and Tribal Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar have also been named.

Telangana municipal elections

The second municipal elections for 116 municipalities and seven corporations will be held on February 11, and the results will be declared on February 13.

The nomination period has ended, and the final list of contesting candidates will be uploaded on February 3 after the scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has not been included in this schedule since its term ends on February 10. It is also suspected that the GHMC would be divided into three corporations after its current term.