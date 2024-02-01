Congress urges Jagan govt to beef up Sharmila’s security

Amaravati: Congress has urged the Andhra Pradesh government to beef up security of its state unit chief Y. S. Sharmila.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Manickam Tagore has requested Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to empower the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure security for Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Sharmila.

“Safety is a collective responsibility and politics must be kept away from the security of the daughter of Ex CM YSR,” Tagore posted on ‘X’ on Thursday.

His remarks came a day after Congress working Committee (CWC) member and former minister N. Raghuveera Reddy voiced concern over the security of Sharmila being downgraded.

He said Sharmila as APCC president should have 4+4 security cover but at a time when she is active in public life, the security was reduced to 2+2 and it was further downgraded to 1+1.

The former APCC president said during their visits to various parts of the state for addressing meetings of party workers he noticed a tense situation in view of the forthcoming elections and the prevailing political situation. Raghuveera Reddy demanded that the DGP immediately provide 4+4 security and escort vehicle to Sharmila as demanded by her.

Raghuveera Reddy also posted a letter from Sharmila addressed to DGP K. V. Rajendranath Reddy seeking police escort vehicle and 4+4 security. She wrote the letter on January 22 before taking charge as APCC president.

Sharmila, sister of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, took charge as APCC president on January 22, a few days after merging her YSR Telangana Party with the Congress.

She has been visiting districts and targeting her brother over various issues. She also blamed him for division with the YSR family and alleged that YSR Congress Party leaders were being used every day to abuse her.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former minister Ayyanna Patrudu on Tuesday expressed concern over Sharmila’s security. He demanded that the Centre enhance her security as she is facing a threat to life from YSRCP.

The TDP politburo member claimed it would not be surprising if YSRCP were to harm Sharmila. He alleged that Jagan did not divide the property given to Sharmila by her late father YSR as he fears the properties may be attached by the Enforcement Directorate.